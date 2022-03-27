NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Circuits of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Ross Chastain,…

Sunday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 69 laps, 43 points.

2. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 69, 43.

3. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 69, 34.

4. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 69, 37.

5. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 69, 32.

6. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 69, 47.

7. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 69, 30.

8. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 69, 32.

9. (30) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 69, 28.

10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 69, 32.

11. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 69, 26.

12. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 69, 25.

13. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 69, 24.

14. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 69, 23.

15. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 69, 27.

16. (29) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 69, 21.

17. (19) Harrison Burton, Ford, 69, 26.

18. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 69, 29.

19. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 69, 24.

20. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 69, 17.

21. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, 69, 16.

22. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 69, 0.

23. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 69, 14.

24. (2) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 69, 23.

25. (31) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 69, 0.

26. (37) Boris Said, Ford, 69, 11.

27. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 69, 10.

28. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 69, 18.

29. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 69, 14.

30. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 69, 10.

31. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 69, 21.

32. (11) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 69, 5.

33. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 68, 0.

34. (36) Loris Hezemans, Ford, reargear, 62, 0.

35. (38) Joey Hand, Ford, suspension, 60, 2.

36. (32) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, engine, 57, 1.

37. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, garage, 52, 1.

38. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, suspension, 44, 2.

39. (39) Andy Lally, Ford, suspension, 19, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 70.253 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.331 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0; D.Suárez 1-15; R.Blaney 16; A.Cindric 17-27; D.Hamlin 28-30; J.Logano 31-32; R.Chastain 33-41; A.Allmendinger 42; R.Chastain 43-44; C.Briscoe 45-46; R.Chastain 47-64; A.Allmendinger 65; T.Reddick 66-67; R.Chastain 68-69

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 4 times for 31 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 15 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 11 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Bowman, 1; K.Larson, 1; A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 171; 2. J.Logano, 164; 3. C.Briscoe, 156; 4. W.Byron, 150; 5. R.Blaney, 148; 6. Ku.Busch, 148; 7. A.Almirola, 144; 8. M.Truex, 142; 9. A.Bowman, 140; 10. R.Chastain, 137; 11. Ky.Busch, 136; 12. K.Larson, 135; 13. D.Suárez, 127; 14. K.Harvick, 127; 15. T.Reddick, 126; 16. A.Cindric, 121.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.