RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Nagbe scores equalizer for…

Nagbe scores equalizer for Crew in 1-1 draw with Red Bulls

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Darlington Nagbe scored the tying goal for the Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Nagbe’s game-tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the Crew (2-0-2).

The Red Bulls and the Crew each had nine shots. The Red Bulls had two shots on goal and the Crew had four.

Carlos Miguel saved three of the four shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution and the Crew host Nashville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up