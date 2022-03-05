CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Murray and No. 24…

Murray and No. 24 Iowa host No. 20 Illinois

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa takes on the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini after Keegan Murray scored 23 points in Iowa’s 82-71 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-3 in home games. Illinois is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 12-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois won the last meeting 87-83 on Dec. 7. Jacob Grandison scored 21 points points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up