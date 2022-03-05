Murphy and the South Florida Bulls take on conference foe Temple

South Florida Bulls (8-21, 3-14 AAC) at Temple Owls (16-11, 9-7 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

South Florida Bulls (8-21, 3-14 AAC) at Temple Owls (16-11, 9-7 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on South Florida in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Owls are 10-3 in home games. Temple averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 3-14 in conference play. South Florida is third in the AAC allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in AAC play. South Florida won the last matchup 52-49 on Feb. 8. Jamir Chaplin scored 14 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Khalif Battle is averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for Temple.

Caleb Murphy is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

