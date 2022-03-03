Morehead State hosts Tennessee Tech following Davidson’s 20-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-20, 7-10 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (21-10, 13-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-20, 7-10 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (21-10, 13-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Morehead State Eagles after Keishawn Davidson scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-51 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Eagles have gone 12-2 at home. Morehead State scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-10 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks third in the OVC with 16.1 assists per game led by Davidson averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 75-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Johni Broome led the Eagles with 25 points, and Jr. Clay led the Golden Eagles with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Clay is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Davidson is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

