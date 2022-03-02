Monmouth hosts Quinnipiac after Balanc’s 22-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-14, 7-11 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (18-11, 10-8 MAAC) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-14, 7-11 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (18-11, 10-8 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Monmouth Hawks after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 72-67 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Hawks have gone 8-5 at home. Monmouth ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 31.9% from deep, led by Klemen Vuga shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats are 7-11 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Monmouth won 76-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Walker Miller led Monmouth with 22 points, and Tyrese Williams led Quinnipiac with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikkei Rutty is averaging 3.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Miller is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Balanc is averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.