Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 11:59 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Mammoth Spring 53, Kingston 30

Norfork 44, Kirby 29

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Bigelow 60, Salem 49

Melbourne 52, Quitman 21

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Bergman 61, Clinton 46

Lamar 67, Valley Springs 58

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 40

Nashville 49, Pulaski Academy 44, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

