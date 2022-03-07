Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Semifinal=
Mammoth Spring 53, Kingston 30
Norfork 44, Kirby 29
Class 2A State=
Semifinal=
Bigelow 60, Salem 49
Melbourne 52, Quitman 21
Class 3A State=
Semifinal=
Bergman 61, Clinton 46
Lamar 67, Valley Springs 58
Class 4A State=
Semifinal=
Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 40
Nashville 49, Pulaski Academy 44, OT
