MLS Leaders

Goals Karol Swiderski, CLT 4 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 4 Carlos Vela, LFC 4 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 3 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3 Lewis Morgan, NYR 3

22 players tied with 2

Assists Frankie Amaya, NYR 3 Ben Bender, CLT 3 Raheem Edwards, LA 3 Diego Fagundez, ATX 3 Patryk Klimala, NYR 3 Luca Petrasso, TOR 3

27 players tied with 2

Shots Brandon Vazquez, CIN 18 Javier Hernandez, LA 15 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 14 Karol Swiderski, CLT 14 Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 13 Jean Mota, MCF 13 Patryk Klimala, NYR 13 Luis Amarilla, MIN 12 Lucas Cavallini, VAN 12 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 12 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 12 Daniel Salloi, KC 12 Carlos Vela, LFC 12

Shots on Goal Karol Swiderski, CLT 10 Carlos Vela, LFC 9 Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 8 Javier Hernandez, LA 8 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 7 Patryk Klimala, NYR 6 Talles Magno, NYC 6 Josef Martinez, ATL 6 Lewis Morgan, NYR 6 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6

Cautions Cesar Araujo, ORL 3 Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 Mamadou Fall, LFC 3 Andy Najar, DC 3 Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3

50 players tied with 2

Cards Y R TOTAL Cesar Araujo, ORL 3 0 3 Claudio Bravo, POR 2 1 3 Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 0 3 Julian Carranza, PHI 2 1 3 Mamadou Fall, LFC 3 0 3 Robin Jansson, ORL 2 1 3 Andy Najar, DC 3 0 3 Miles Robinson, ATL 2 1 3 Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3 0 3

54 players tied with 2

Goals-Allowed Avg. Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.25 Andre Blake, PHI 0.50 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 0.50 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50 Steve Clark, HOU 0.75 Maarten Paes, DAL 0.75 Brad Stuver, ATX 0.75 Zac MacMath, RSL 0.80 Jonathan Bond, LA 1.00 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00 Bill Hamid, DC 1.00 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00 Tyler Miller, MIN 1.00 William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

Shutouts Pedro Gallese, ORL 3 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 3 Andre Blake, PHI 2 Jonathan Bond, LA 2 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 2 Bill Hamid, DC 2 Zac MacMath, RSL 2 Tim Melia, KC 2 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

Saves Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 21 Bill Hamid, DC 20 Zac MacMath, RSL 19 Alex Bono, TOR 16 Thomas Hasal, VAN 15 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 14 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14 Alec Kann, CIN 13 William Yarbrough, COL 13 Andre Blake, PHI 12

