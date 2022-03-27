MLS Leaders

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 11:34 AM

Through Saturday, March 26

Goals
Karol Swiderski, CLT 4
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 4
Carlos Vela, LFC 4
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 3
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3
Lewis Morgan, NYR 3

22 players tied with 2

Assists
Frankie Amaya, NYR 3
Ben Bender, CLT 3
Raheem Edwards, LA 3
Diego Fagundez, ATX 3
Patryk Klimala, NYR 3
Luca Petrasso, TOR 3

27 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 18
Javier Hernandez, LA 15
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 14
Karol Swiderski, CLT 14
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 13
Jean Mota, MCF 13
Patryk Klimala, NYR 13
Luis Amarilla, MIN 12
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 12
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 12
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 12
Daniel Salloi, KC 12
Carlos Vela, LFC 12

___

Shots on Goal
Karol Swiderski, CLT 10
Carlos Vela, LFC 9
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 8
Javier Hernandez, LA 8
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 7
Patryk Klimala, NYR 6
Talles Magno, NYC 6
Josef Martinez, ATL 6
Lewis Morgan, NYR 6
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6

___

Cautions
Cesar Araujo, ORL 3
Scott Caldwell, RSL 3
Mamadou Fall, LFC 3
Andy Najar, DC 3
Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3

50 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Cesar Araujo, ORL 3 0 3
Claudio Bravo, POR 2 1 3
Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 0 3
Julian Carranza, PHI 2 1 3
Mamadou Fall, LFC 3 0 3
Robin Jansson, ORL 2 1 3
Andy Najar, DC 3 0 3
Miles Robinson, ATL 2 1 3
Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3 0 3

54 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.25
Andre Blake, PHI 0.50
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 0.50
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50
Steve Clark, HOU 0.75
Maarten Paes, DAL 0.75
Brad Stuver, ATX 0.75
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.80
Jonathan Bond, LA 1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00
Bill Hamid, DC 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Tyler Miller, MIN 1.00
William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

___

Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL 3
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 3
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Jonathan Bond, LA 2
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 2
Bill Hamid, DC 2
Zac MacMath, RSL 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 21
Bill Hamid, DC 20
Zac MacMath, RSL 19
Alex Bono, TOR 16
Thomas Hasal, VAN 15
Aljaz Ivacic, POR 14
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14
Alec Kann, CIN 13
William Yarbrough, COL 13
Andre Blake, PHI 12

___

