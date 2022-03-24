MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, March 20 Goals Brandon Vazquez, CIN 4 Carlos Vela, LFC 4 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4 Sebastian Driussi, ATX…

Through Sunday, March 20

Goals Brandon Vazquez, CIN 4 Carlos Vela, LFC 4 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 3 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3 Lewis Morgan, NYR 3

22 players tied with 2

Assists Frankie Amaya, NYR 3 Raheem Edwards, LA 3 Diego Fagundez, ATX 3 Patryk Klimala, NYR 3 Luca Petrasso, TOR 3

27 players tied with 2

___

Shots Brandon Vazquez, CIN 17 Javier Hernandez, LA 15 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 14 Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 13 Jean Mota, MCF 13 Patryk Klimala, NYR 13 Luis Amarilla, MIN 12 Lucas Cavallini, VAN 12 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 12 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 12 Carlos Vela, LFC 12

___

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 9 Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 8 Javier Hernandez, LA 8 Karol Swiderski, CLT 8 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 7 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 7 Patryk Klimala, NYR 6 Talles Magno, NYC 6 Josef Martinez, ATL 6 Lewis Morgan, NYR 6 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6

___

Cautions Cesar Araujo, ORL 3 Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 Mamadou Fall, LFC 3 Andy Najar, DC 3 Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3

47 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Cesar Araujo, ORL 3 0 3 Claudio Bravo, POR 2 1 3 Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 0 3 Julian Carranza, PHI 2 1 3 Mamadou Fall, LFC 3 0 3 Robin Jansson, ORL 2 1 3 Andy Najar, DC 3 0 3 Miles Robinson, ATL 2 1 3 Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3 0 3

51 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.25 Andre Blake, PHI 0.50 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 0.50 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50 Steve Clark, HOU 0.75 Zac MacMath, RSL 0.75 Maarten Paes, DAL 0.75 Brad Stuver, ATX 0.75 Jonathan Bond, LA 1.00 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00 Bill Hamid, DC 1.00 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00 Tyler Miller, MIN 1.00 William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

___

Shutouts Pedro Gallese, ORL 3 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 3 Andre Blake, PHI 2 Jonathan Bond, LA 2 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 2 Bill Hamid, DC 2 Zac MacMath, RSL 2 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

11 players tied with 1

___

Saves Bill Hamid, DC 20 Alex Bono, TOR 16 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 16 Zac MacMath, RSL 16 Thomas Hasal, VAN 15 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 14 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14 William Yarbrough, COL 13 Andre Blake, PHI 12 Pedro Gallese, ORL 10 Sean Johnson, NYC 10 Brad Stuver, ATX 10

___

