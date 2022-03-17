MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, March 13 Goals Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 3 Lewis Morgan, NYR 3 Carlos Vela, LFC…

Through Sunday, March 13

Goals Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 3 Lewis Morgan, NYR 3 Carlos Vela, LFC 3

9 players tied with 2

Assists Frankie Amaya, NYR 3 Raheem Edwards, LA 3 Diego Fagundez, ATX 3 Patryk Klimala, NYR 3

10 players tied with 2

___

Shots Brandon Vazquez, CIN 14 Javier Hernandez, LA 12 Patryk Klimala, NYR 12 Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 11 Lewis Morgan, NYR 11 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 10 Lucas Cavallini, VAN 9 Jean Mota, MCF 9 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 9

12 players tied with 8

___

Shots on Goal Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 7 Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 6 Patryk Klimala, NYR 6 Lewis Morgan, NYR 6 Yimmi Chara, POR 5 Talles Magno, NYC 5 Josef Martinez, ATL 5 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 5 Carlos Vela, LFC 5

___

Cautions Scott Caldwell, RSL 3

24 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Claudio Bravo, POR 2 1 3 Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 0 3 Robin Jansson, ORL 2 1 3 Miles Robinson, ATL 2 1 3

26 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.00 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 0.33 Andre Blake, PHI 0.67 Steve Clark, HOU 0.67 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.67 Bill Hamid, DC 0.67 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.67 Zac MacMath, RSL 0.67 Maarten Paes, DAL 0.67 Brad Stuver, ATX 0.67

___

Shutouts Gabriel Slonina, CHI 3 Jonathan Bond, LA 2 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 2 Pedro Gallese, ORL 2 Bill Hamid, DC 2 Zac MacMath, RSL 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

11 players tied with 1

___

Saves Bill Hamid, DC 16 Alex Bono, TOR 12 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 12 William Yarbrough, COL 11 Andre Blake, PHI 10 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 10 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 10 Stefan Frei, SEA 9 Thomas Hasal, VAN 9 Zac MacMath, RSL 9

___

