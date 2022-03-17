MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, March 13
|Goals
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|4
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|3
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|3
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|3
9 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Frankie Amaya, NYR
|3
|Raheem Edwards, LA
|3
|Diego Fagundez, ATX
|3
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|3
10 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|14
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|12
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|12
|Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB
|11
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|11
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|10
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|9
|Jean Mota, MCF
|9
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|9
12 players tied with 8
___
|Shots on Goal
|Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB
|7
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|7
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|6
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|6
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|6
|Yimmi Chara, POR
|5
|Talles Magno, NYC
|5
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|5
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|5
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|5
___
|Cautions
|Scott Caldwell, RSL
|3
24 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|2
|1
|3
|Scott Caldwell, RSL
|3
|0
|3
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|2
|1
|3
|Miles Robinson, ATL
|2
|1
|3
26 players tied with 2
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|0.00
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.00
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|0.33
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.67
|Steve Clark, HOU
|0.67
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.67
|Bill Hamid, DC
|0.67
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.67
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|0.67
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|0.67
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|0.67
___
|Shutouts
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|3
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|2
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|2
|Bill Hamid, DC
|2
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
11 players tied with 1
___
|Saves
|Bill Hamid, DC
|16
|Alex Bono, TOR
|12
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|12
|William Yarbrough, COL
|11
|Andre Blake, PHI
|10
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|10
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|10
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|9
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|9
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|9
___
