RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » Sports » MLS Commissioner Don Garber…

MLS Commissioner Don Garber gets US Soccer Fricker Award

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber was given the 2022 Werner Fricker Builder Award by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday.

The 64-year-old succeeded Doug Logan as MLS commissioner in 1999 and has overseen the league’s expansion from 10 to 29 teams and the opening of 26 soccer-specific stadiums in the U.S. and Canada.

The Werner Fricker Builder Award is given to an individual or group who dedicate at least 20 years to the sport and establish a lasting legacy in American soccer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up