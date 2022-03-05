Missouri State Bears face the Drake Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

Drake Bulldogs (23-9, 13-5 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (23-9, 13-5 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (23-9, 13-5 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (23-9, 13-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Drake.

The Bears have gone 12-4 at home. Missouri State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-5 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Missouri State won the last matchup 66-62 on Feb. 10. Gaige Prim scored 21 to help lead Missouri State to the win, and Garrett Sturtz scored 12 points for Drake.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Minnett is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 8.8 points. Prim is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Sturtz is shooting 58.1% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

