Minnesota visits Maryland after Willis’ 28-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Maryland Terrapins after Payton Willis scored 28 points in Minnesota’s 84-79 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Terrapins have gone 9-8 in home games. Maryland is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Gophers are 4-14 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatts Russell is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Jamison Battle is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Willis is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.