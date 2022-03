Miami Open Results

Tuesday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami…

Tuesday

At Tennis Center at Crandon Park

Miami

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Taro Daniel (10), Japan, def. Bjorn Fratangelo (24), United States, 6-1, 7-6.

Jaume Munar (7), Spain, def. Elias Ymer (21), Sweden, 7-5, 6-3.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Kevin Anderson (3), South Africa, 7-6, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Rebecca Marino (24), Canada, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Wang Xinyu (2), China, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 7-5, 0-0, ret.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-2, 0-0, ret.

