McKennie to miss rest of Juventus season, Allegri says

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 9:28 PM

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the club’s season.

The 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, broke two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match at Spain’s Villarreal on Feb. 22 when Pervis Estupiñán made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle.

Juventus originally projected McKennie’s recovery time at eight weeks.

“The season is over for Weston because of his injury,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Spezia. “He’ll be back next season.”

Juventus closes the Serie A season on May 21 at Fiorentina. The 2022-23 season starts the weekend of Aug. 13-14.

McKennie will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers from March 24-30.

