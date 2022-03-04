McEwen and Weber State host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-10, 13-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (20-10, 13-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-10, 13-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (20-10, 13-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Koby McEwen scored 20 points in Weber State’s 73-49 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats are 10-5 in home games. Weber State averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 13-6 against Big Sky opponents. Southern Utah is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Weber State won the last meeting 92-84 on Jan. 25. Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 25 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Tevian Jones is averaging 14.6 points for the Thunderbirds. John Knight III is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.