MATCHDAY: Sevilla visits Alavés; Inter looks for goals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Sevilla visits Alavés trying to keep the pressure on Real Madrid. A win would pull Sevilla to within three points of the leaders. Julen Lopetegui’s side has been held to draws in its last three league trips to Espanyol, Osasuna and Valencia. Another slip would give Madrid the chance to increase its lead when it plays Real Sociedad on Saturday. Lopetegui says that striker Anthony Martial and central defender Diego Carlos are doubtful for the game. Alavés is in second-to-last place.

ITALY

Inter Milan has been held scoreless in its last four games in all competitions but has a chance to rediscover its attacking verve when it hosts last-place Salernitana. The defending Serie A champion has fallen two points behind leader Napoli after earning just two points in the last four games, but a win would lift it back into first place. However, Salernitana has shown it isn’t a pushover after securing four straight draws in the league.

GERMANY

Arminia Bielefeld hosts Augsburg in a game between two teams trying to build a cushion to separate themselves from the Bundesliga relegation zone. Bielefeld has climbed to 14th with a solid start to 2022 but was soundly beaten 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last week, while Augsburg is 15th after just one win in the new year but earned a creditable 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in its most recent game.

FRANCE

Lyon coach Peter Bosz is demanding more goals from his misfiring team heading into the game at struggling Lorient. Lyon has netted only 34 goals in 26 games this season despite having arguably the best midfield creators in the league. As a result Lyon sits in midtable after one win in the past four matches and risks missing out on a European place next season unless it hits a run of strong form. Lorient is only two points above the relegation zone but won its previous game.

