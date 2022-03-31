RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians leaving Chernobyl | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | How to help
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Full stadiums as…

MATCHDAY: Full stadiums as Bundesliga resumes in Germany

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

The Bundesliga resumes to a full house as Union Berlin is allowed a capacity crowd for the first time in months for Cologne’s visit. Coronavirus restrictions are being scrapped in Berlin from Friday, part of a wider trend under national guidelines that will see full stadiums across the league. It’s going to be a special game for Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart, a fan favorite at Union for the two seasons he played at the club before its relegation to the third division in 2004. Baumgart played in Union’s heaviest ever second-division defeat, a 7-0 loss to Cologne in October 2002. Union’s record since it gained promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019 is far better. Of five games against Cologne in the top division, the Köpenick-based club has won four and drawn the other. Union has also won its last three Friday night games, in contrast to Cologne, which lost its last three. Another win would let Union replace Cologne in seventh place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up