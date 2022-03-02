Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Delaware State after Fragala’s 24-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (2-24, 0-13 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-14, 5-8 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Delaware State Hornets (2-24, 0-13 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-14, 5-8 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Dominik Fragala scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 80-67 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 5-4 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is eighth in the MEAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.9.

The Hornets are 0-13 in conference play. Delaware State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore won 58-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Pollard led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 14 points, and Myles Carter led Delaware State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollard is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevon Voyles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Corey Perkins is averaging six points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Carter is averaging 21.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

