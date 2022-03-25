RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Madrid’s Hazard to undergo surgery to remove plate from leg

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 1:47 PM

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove a plate in his right leg, Real Madrid said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Hazard, who has played sparingly for Madrid this season, will be ruled out from facing former club Chelsea next month in the Champions League.

Madrid said in a brief statement that “in the coming days” Hazard “will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.”

It appears the operation is related to the surgery he underwent in 2020 to deal with his unsatisfactory recovery from a broken right ankle in 2019.

The Belgium forward has been hard hit by injuries since Madrid broke its own club record by spending 100 million euros (then $113 million) plus add-ons to sign him from Chelsea in July 2019.

Hazard has scored six times in 65 appearances and has never lived up to the star status he achieved in London. He is under contract through June 2024.

