Lyons and Southern host Alabama A&M

Southern Jaguars (16-14, 10-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-16, 10-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Tyrone Lyons scored 21 points in Southern’s 77-67 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Alabama A&M has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 10-6 in SWAC play. Southern is the leader in the SWAC scoring 12.7 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Southern won the last meeting 73-64 on Feb. 5. Brion Whitley scored 14 points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tucker is averaging 8.2 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Johnson is averaging 18 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Lyons is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Whitley is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, six steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

