Loyola Chicago hosts DeVries and Drake

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-7, 13-5 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (24-9, 13-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Tucker DeVries scored 23 points in Drake’s 79-78 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 in home games. Drake scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Ramblers have gone 13-5 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 83-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. DeVries led the Bulldogs with 24 points, and Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Sturtz is averaging 11 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DeVries is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Williamson is averaging 13.9 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.