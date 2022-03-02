Louisiana plays UT Arlington in Sun Belt Tournament

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-14, 8-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m.…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-14, 8-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and UT Arlington Mavericks play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-6 in home games. Louisiana is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 80-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. David Azore led the Mavericks with 25 points, and Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trajan Wesley is averaging 4.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Javon Levi is averaging 5.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Azore is averaging 23.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.