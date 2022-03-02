Lipscomb visits Liberty following McGhee’s 47-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (14-18, 6-10 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (21-10, 12-4 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

Lipscomb Bisons (14-18, 6-10 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (21-10, 12-4 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Lipscomb Bisons after Darius McGhee scored 47 points in Liberty’s 100-93 overtime win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Flames have gone 12-2 in home games. Liberty ranks second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bisons are 6-10 in ASUN play. Lipscomb allows 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Liberty won 78-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. McGhee led Liberty with 29 points, and Ahsan Asadullah led Lipscomb with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 28.5 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Asadullah is scoring 15.5 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bisons: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.