Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Par Scores

Sunday At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club Broussard, La. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 6,961; Par: 71 Final Round

Carl Yuan (500), $135,000 68-66-71-65_270 -14

Peter Uihlein (300), $67,500 65-68-67-70_270 -14

José de Jesús Rodríguez (163), $39,375 66-68-69-68_271 -13

Trevor Werbylo (163), $39,375 69-64-68-70_271 -13

Curtis Luck (87), $22,570 66-73-68-65_272 -12

Matt McCarty (87), $22,570 68-70-69-65_272 -12

Brad Brunner (87), $22,570 67-66-73-66_272 -12

Ben Taylor (87), $22,570 66-72-68-66_272 -12

Justin Suh (87), $22,570 67-67-71-67_272 -12

Erik Barnes (87), $22,570 67-69-69-67_272 -12

Mark Hubbard (87), $22,570 65-68-70-69_272 -12

Augusto Núñez (61), $15,375 65-72-72-64_273 -11

Ben Kohles (61), $15,375 71-66-69-67_273 -11

Mark Anderson (61), $15,375 66-69-70-68_273 -11

Chris Baker (50), $11,625 68-70-70-66_274 -10

Bo Hoag (50), $11,625 66-69-72-67_274 -10

Davis Thompson (50), $11,625 71-69-67-67_274 -10

Kyle Westmoreland (50), $11,625 67-72-67-68_274 -10

Taylor Montgomery (50), $11,625 66-68-72-68_274 -10

Tom Whitney (50), $11,625 66-71-68-69_274 -10

Brandon Matthews (37), $7,439 70-66-74-65_275 -9

Michael Feagles (37), $7,439 69-70-71-65_275 -9

Justin Lower (37), $7,439 70-67-71-67_275 -9

Scott Brown (37), $7,439 70-70-67-68_275 -9

Byeong Hun An (37), $7,439 71-68-67-69_275 -9

David Skinns (37), $7,439 68-70-68-69_275 -9

Garett Reband (37), $7,439 67-69-69-70_275 -9

A.J. Crouch (28), $5,355 69-70-69-68_276 -8

Mark Anguiano (28), $5,355 69-67-71-69_276 -8

Vincent Norrman (28), $5,355 67-70-70-69_276 -8

Michael Kim (28), $5,355 68-70-68-70_276 -8

Shad Tuten (28), $5,355 65-66-72-73_276 -8

Stuart Macdonald (20), $4,322 70-70-71-66_277 -7

Jake Mccrory (20), $4,322 71-67-73-66_277 -7

Andrew Yun (20), $4,322 68-72-69-68_277 -7

John Chin (20), $4,322 70-68-71-68_277 -7

Paul Haley II (20), $4,322 72-67-69-69_277 -7

Fabián Gómez (20), $4,322 67-73-67-70_277 -7

Robby Shelton (20), $4,322 70-68-69-70_277 -7

Luis Gagne (20), $4,322 69-66-69-73_277 -7

Grant Hirschman (12), $3,568 68-72-72-66_278 -6

Matt Atkins (12), $3,568 71-68-72-67_278 -6

Braden Thornberry (12), $3,568 65-67-78-68_278 -6

Cody Gribble (12), $3,568 71-68-70-69_278 -6

Seonghyeon Kim (12), $3,568 69-65-74-70_278 -6

Kyle Reifers (12), $3,568 71-67-71-69_278 -6

Nicholas Lindheim (12), $3,568 69-71-68-70_278 -6

Tain Lee (9), $3,300 69-70-77-63_279 -5

Jeremy Paul (9), $3,300 71-67-73-68_279 -5

Albin Choi (9), $3,300 70-70-70-69_279 -5

MJ Daffue (7), $3,191 69-68-72-71_280 -4

Rob Oppenheim (7), $3,191 67-72-69-72_280 -4

Brett Drewitt (7), $3,191 70-70-66-74_280 -4

Tano Goya (7), $3,191 70-66-70-74_280 -4

Zecheng Dou (6), $3,143 69-67-76-69_281 -3

Kevin Roy (6), $3,143 66-68-74-73_281 -3

Josh Teater (5), $3,075 71-69-76-66_282 -2

Shawn Stefani (5), $3,075 71-69-74-68_282 -2

Sangmoon Bae (5), $3,075 71-69-72-70_282 -2

John Pak (5), $3,075 73-65-74-70_282 -2

Corey Shaun (5), $3,075 70-67-73-72_282 -2

Theo Humphrey (5), $3,075 68-70-72-72_282 -2

Kevin Dougherty (5), $3,075 66-69-74-73_282 -2

Conner Godsey (4), $2,993 67-73-73-70_283 -1

Brandon Harkins (4), $2,993 68-71-74-70_283 -1

Dawson Armstrong (4), $2,993 73-67-72-71_283 -1

Julián Etulain (4), $2,993 68-67-76-72_283 -1

Zack Fischer (3), $2,955 72-68-72-72_284 E

Brandon Pierce (3), $2,940 69-69-72-75_285 +1

Tyson Alexander (3), $2,925 69-68-78-71_286 +2

Xinjun Zhang (3), $2,910 69-69-76-73_287 +3

Chase Parker (3), $2,888 69-70-80-69_288 +4

Alexandre Rocha (3), $2,888 68-71-74-75_288 +4

Rhein Gibson (3), $2,865 71-68-79-73_291 +7

