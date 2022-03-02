Jones leads Xavier against Saint John’s (NY) after 20-point game

Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30…

Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Colby Jones scored 20 points in Xavier’s 82-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Red Storm have gone 11-7 at home. Saint John’s (NY) ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Rafael Pinzon shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Musketeers are 7-10 in conference play. Xavier is fifth in the Big East scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) won the last meeting 86-73 on Feb. 16. Julian Champagnie scored 27 points points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is shooting 40.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 87.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points.

___

