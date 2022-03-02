Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on conference foe Idaho State

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-10, 12-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-21, 5-14 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-10, 12-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-21, 5-14 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds visit Tarik Cool and the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday.

The Bengals have gone 5-7 at home. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 12-6 in Big Sky play. Southern Utah ranks third in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 2.9.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Utah won the last meeting 86-74 on Jan. 22. Jason Spurgin scored 17 points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cool is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Robert Ford III is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jones is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.6 points. John Knight III is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.