Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga against Wofford after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 2:22 AM

Wofford Terriers (19-12, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (25-7, 14-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Wofford Terriers after David Jean-Baptiste scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 71-66 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 12-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 4.9.

The Terriers have gone 10-8 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chattanooga won 71-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Smith led Chattanooga with 18 points, and B.J. Mack led Wofford with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Jean-Baptiste is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Mack is averaging 16.4 points and six rebounds for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

