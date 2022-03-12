RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Jara, Dallas defeat Nashville 2-0

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 11:10 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franco Jara found the back of the net for Dallas in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Jara put Dallas (1-1-1) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 85th minute on a penalty kick. Dallas also got one goal from Alan Velasco. Dallas outshot Nashville (1-1-1) 12-3, with five shots on goal to zero for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved three of the five shots he faced for Nashville.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers and Nashville visits Real Salt Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

