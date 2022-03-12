Isles top Jets 5-2, Trotz becomes third coach with 900 wins

Josh Bailey scored twice, Brock Nelson added a goal and an assist and Barry Trotz became the third coach in…

Josh Bailey scored twice, Brock Nelson added a goal and an assist and Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 900 victories as the New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Friday night.

Trotz joined Scotty Bowman and Joel Quenneville as coaches to reach the milestone.

Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists and Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots in the Islanders’ second win in two nights.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each scored for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in five games (2-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in his league leading 49th start.

PENGUINS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mark Friedman’s first goal in 10 months early in the third period broke open a tie game and Bryan Rust’s 20th goal of the season provided some late cushion as Pittsburgh beat Vegas.

Friedman, a defenseman who has bounced in and out of the lineup this season, fired a wrist shot off the rush that zipped over Laurent Brossoit’s stick 3:49 into the third for his first goal since last May.

Evan Rodrigues added an empty-net goal to seal it. Mike Matheson and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry withstood a massive push by Vegas in the second period on his way to 39 saves as Pittsburgh slipped by the idle New York Rangers and into second place in the crowded Metropolitan Division.

Jake Eichel scored his fourth goal in less than a month since making his Vegas debut. Alex Pietrangelo added his eighth of the season and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists. Brossoit made 28 stops for Vegas.

BLUE JACKETS 3, WILD 2, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov scored the shootout winner after Zach Werenski tied the game with 30.4 seconds left in regulation to rally Columbus past Minnesota and snap a four-game losing streak.

Chinakov also scored in the first period, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in the win for Columbus.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Kaapo Kahkonen had 26 saves in the Wild’s first loss in three games. Minnesota remained in third place in the Central Division, a point behind St. Louis.

CAPITALS 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lars Eller scored 42 seconds into overtime to lift Washington over Vancouver.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored three goals for his second career hat trick and Alex Ovechkin had two assists for the Capitals, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots.

Bo Horvat had two goals, Quinn Hughes also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists as the Canucks’ three-game winning streak ended. Thatcher Demko finished with 30 saves.

