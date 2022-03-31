RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians leaving Chernobyl | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | How to help
Home » Sports » Isles' Aho, Hurricanes' Aho…

Isles’ Aho, Hurricanes’ Aho score goals at almost same time

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoa! It’s a Double Aho!

Both NHL players named Sebastian Aho — one a defenseman for the New York Islanders, the other a forward for the Carolina Hurricanes — scored goals for their teams Thursday night.

And at nearly the exact same time.

According to Sportsnet Stats, the Islanders’ Aho scored his first goal of the season at 7:14 p.m. EDT in New York against Columbus.

Just 34 seconds later — and more than 500 miles away — the Hurricanes’ Aho scored his 31st goal in Carolina against Montreal. Both gave their teams 1-0 leads in the first period.

It’s not the first time the two have combined on a statistical oddity. In 2018, New York’s Aho committed a hooking penalty on Carolina’s Aho, causing MSG Networks Islanders play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke to exclaim: “A little Sebastian Aho-on-Sebastian Aho crime.”

The two Ahos are not related, by the way. The Islanders’ Aho, Sebastian Johannes Aho, is 26 and from Sweden. He has three career NHL goals in limited action.

The Hurricanes’ Aho, Sebastian Antero Aho, is 24 and from Finland. He’s a two-time NHL All-Star and has 176 career goals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up