CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Iona hosts Quinnipiac following…

Iona hosts Quinnipiac following Jones’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-15, 7-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (24-6, 16-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Iona Gaels after Dezi Jones scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 75-72 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Gaels are 12-0 on their home court. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bobcats are 7-12 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Iona won 76-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Tyson Jolly led Iona with 20 points, and Jones led Quinnipiac with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Joiner is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Gaels. Jolly is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Tyrese Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Matt Balanc is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, six steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 31 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up