Immobile breaks scoring record in Lazio win over Venezia

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 5:51 PM

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile converted a penalty to become Lazio’s all-time leading scorer in Serie A as the Rome club beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0 on Monday.

The victory enabled Lazio to leapfrog Atalanta and Roma into fifth place, boosting its chances of direct qualification for the Europa League.

Immobile’s second-half goal was his 144th in Serie A with Lazio, breaking a tie with Silvio Piola, whose 274 with Lazio and other teams from 1930-54 make him the league’s overall record scorer.

Immobile had already surpassed Piola to become Lazio’s top scorer across all competitions.

It was a perfect warmup for Lazio ahead of the Rome derby next weekend.

Venezia remained three points from safety.

