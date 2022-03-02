Illinois State plays Indiana State in MVC Tournament

Indiana State Sycamores (11-19, 4-14 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (12-19, 5-13 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-19, 4-14 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (12-19, 5-13 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds and Indiana State Sycamores play in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds have gone 11-6 at home. Illinois State is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sycamores are 4-14 in MVC play. Indiana State is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Illinois State won 86-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 28 points, and Zach Hobbs led Indiana State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Redbirds. Reeves is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Xavier Bledson is averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.