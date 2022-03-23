RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | 3 UN resolutions to help Ukraine | How to help
Home » Sports » Hungary arrests suspect in…

Hungary arrests suspect in slaying of rugby player Aramburu

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man suspected in the weekend killing of former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was arrested early Wednesday in Hungary, European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust said.

Paris prosecutors opened a murder investigation after Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, was fatally shot in Paris on Saturday. He was 42.

Eurojust did not release details of the suspect’s identity. It said he had fled to Hungary and was heading for Ukraine when he was detained by border police acting on a search warrant issued by French law enforcement authorities.

Eurojust said it coordinated the process of French authorities issuing a European Arrest Warrant and sending it to Hungary to enable the suspect to be formally arrested, paving the way for him to be transferred to France.

L’Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

Aramburu played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or center.

According to L’Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up