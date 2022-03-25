RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Hulkenberg replaces Vettel again for Saudi Arabian GP

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 5:39 AM

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nico Hulkenberg will again deputize for Sebastian Vettel at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the four-time F1 champion continues his recovery from the coronavirus.

Aston Martin said Friday it expects Vettel will be well enough to race at the Australian GP on April 10.

Vettel missed the season-opener in Bahrain last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. Hulkenberg finished 17th in that race.

The 34-year-old Hulkenberg will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session at the Saudi Arabian GP later Friday.

Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers.

