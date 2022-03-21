RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Hollingshead, Vela spark LAFC past Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 12:33 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Sunday night.

Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute. Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela.

Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.

LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 16-6 and had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for LAFC. Thomas Hasal saved six for the Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

