Hodge, Cleveland State Vikings to host Spear and the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (8-23, 5-16 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (19-9, 15-6 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kahliel Spear and the Robert Morris Colonials visit D’Moi Hodge and the Cleveland State Vikings on Thursday.

The Vikings are 14-3 on their home court. Cleveland State averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Colonials are 5-16 in Horizon play. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon shooting 34.8% from deep. Matt Mayers leads the Colonials shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Cleveland State won the last meeting 75-68 on Jan. 23. Hodge scored 22 to help lead Cleveland State to the win, and Brandon Stone scored 14 points for Robert Morris.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Spear is shooting 54.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.