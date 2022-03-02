CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
High Point meets Hampton in Big South Tournament

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hampton Pirates (9-18, 5-11 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (13-17, 7-9 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers and Hampton Pirates square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 10-6 in home games. High Point is eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Pirates are 5-11 against Big South opponents. Hampton gives up 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 88-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Zach Austin led the Panthers with 21 points, and Najee Garvin led the Pirates with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Panthers. John-Michael Wright is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Garvin is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

