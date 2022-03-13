RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Hernandez’s brace boosts Watford’s bid to stay in EPL

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 2:07 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Cucho Hernandez’s brace boosted Watford’s bid to stay in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Sunday.

The Colombia attacker struck twice in the first half and, although Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the hosts before halftime, the Hornets held on for only their sixth league win of the season.

Watford stayed in the relegation zone but moved up one position and is level on points with 17th-place Everton.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s ball out from the back was nearly intercepted and, when Mohammed Salisu tried to play back to him seconds later, his pass was underhit. Hernandez rounded Forster and rifled into the empty net in the 14th minute.

Juraj Kucka produced a wonderful whipped cross to the back post, where Hernandez volleyed home to make it 2-0 in the 34th.

Elyounoussi reduced the deficit minutes later on the stroke of halftime by directing James Ward-Prowse’s free kick beyond Ben Foster.

