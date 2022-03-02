Henderson leads Canisius against Marist after 25-point game

Marist Red Foxes (14-13, 9-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 5-13 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (14-13, 9-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 5-13 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays the Marist Red Foxes after Jordan Henderson scored 25 points in Canisius’ 72-67 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Golden Griffins have gone 7-5 in home games. Canisius is third in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Ahamadou Fofana averaging 3.3.

The Red Foxes are 9-9 in MAAC play. Marist scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Marist won the last matchup 71-70 on Feb. 13. Jao Ituka scored 22 points to help lead the Red Foxes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Armon Harried is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Ituka is averaging 15.2 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.