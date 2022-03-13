RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Havertz’s late goal gives Chelsea 1-0 win over Newcastle

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 1:08 PM

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz’s late finish sealed a nervy 1-0 win for Chelsea over resurgent Newcastle on Sunday, providing a rare distraction from the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future.

The Germany forward superbly brought down Jorginho’s lofted pass before slotting home, to cut through an otherwise stodgy affair and hand the Blues a fifth successive Premier League win.

Thomas Tuchel’s relief was evident as the Chelsea manager launched himself onto the field in exuberant celebration as Havertz netted the winner.

The former Paris St. Germain boss spun to the crowd to join the Chelsea fans in a moment that saw all the Blues’ worries about the future drain away for just a split second.

Havertz’s 11th goal of the season proved enough to topple a resolute and disciplined Newcastle, on a day where Chelsea’s off-field problems dominated proceedings from first to last.

Chelsea’s turbulent week ended with the Blues’ first home game since the UK government’s sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich because of his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Two prospective Blues owners were in the crowd, with both Nick Candy and Martin Broughton among those to witness Havertz’s late goal.

Havertz may have been fortunate to still be on the pitch by then, having escaped with just a yellow card for elbowing Dan Burn in the head in an aerial duel during a first half that was otherwise short of talking points.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was equally fortunate not to give away a penalty when he bundled over Jacob Murphy in the area in the 57th.

The offside flag then denied Chelsea a penalty when Timo Werner ran onto a through ball and was tripped by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with VAR upholding the linesman’s decision.

