Harvey ruled out at Texas after crash in IndyCar practice

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 12:37 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jack Harvey failed the cognitive test he was required to take following a hard crash in practice at Texas Motor Speedway and was not cleared to compete Sunday.

Santino Ferrucci was named the replacement driver in the No. 45 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Ferrucci drove the car in five races last year, and as a current Dallas resident was available when RLL needed an emergency fill-in.

Harvey crashed in Saturday’s final practice and IndyCar said the accelerometer that measures g-forces surpassed the minimum threshold. It meant he needed a Sunday evaluation and IndyCar did not clear him to compete.

The Rahal team had to build a new chassis to replace the one destroyed in the crash. IndyCar allowed the team to stay in the Texas garage until Sunday morning. Ferrucci was given a 15-minute session on track to get up to speed before the race and turned 10 laps.

