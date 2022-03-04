Grambling faces Alabama State on 3-game slide

Grambling Tigers (11-18, 8-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-21, 7-10 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (11-18, 8-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-21, 7-10 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling looks to end its three-game slide with a win over Alabama State.

The Hornets are 5-6 in home games. Alabama State allows 75.2 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 8-8 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 32.0% from downtown. Amari McCray paces the Tigers shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alabama State won the last matchup 80-72 on Feb. 5. Juan Reyna scored 25 points points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Liddell is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Reyna is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

