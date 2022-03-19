RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Giroud back in France squad after Benzema withdraws

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 12:11 PM

PARIS (AP) — AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has been called up to France’s national squad for upcoming friendly matches as a replacement for the injured Karim Benzema.

The French football federation said Saturday that Benzema has been ruled out because of a left calf injury.

As part of their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the defending champions will take on Ivory Coast in Marseille on March 25. They will then play South Africa in Lille four days later.

Benzema, who plays for Real Madrid, was hurt Monday in a Spanish league match against Mallorca. He scored two goals and an assist in the 3-0 win.

This is the first time that France coach Didier Deschamps has selected Giroud since the European Championship last year. He has scored 46 goals in 110 appearances for France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

