Revolution tops FC Dallas 1-0, Arena becomes MLS wins leader

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 7:43 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored a pivotal goal in New England’s 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday and Revolution coach Bruce Arena became all-time wins leader in MLS.

Arena has 241 regular season wins, breaking a tie with the late Sigi Schmid. Arena, who has won five MLS Cup titles, also owns the records for wins in the regular season and playoffs combined (276) as well as most victories in the MLS Cup playoffs (35).

Gil’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to secure the win for the Revolution (1-0-1).

Both the Revolution and Dallas (0-1-1) had nine shots. The Revolution had four shots on goal and Dallas had one.

Edwards Jr. saved the one shot he faced for the Revolution. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Revolution hosting Real Salt Lake while Dallas hosts Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

