German soccer federation raided in financial misconduct case

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:42 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation’s premises were raided Thursday by prosecutors investigating possible financial misconduct.

The federation, known as the DFB, said the investigation concerns “irregularities in a contract with a media agency” and that neither the federation itself nor any current employees are suspected of wrongdoing.

The dpa news agency reported that a former official’s home and five business addresses were also searched. Prosecutors suspect that the deal with the unnamed media agency, said to be valued at 360,000 euros ($400,000), may have been a “sham contract.”

It is the latest in a series of legal issues for the DFB, which was last raided in 2020 on suspicion of tax evasion in a deal for advertising. Proceedings against leading federation officials were later dropped.

