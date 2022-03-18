RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Sports » Gasly leads 1st practice…

Gasly leads 1st practice at Bahrain GP, Verstappen 5th

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 10:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was quickest and Formula One champion Max Verstappen only fifth fastest for Red Bull in the first practice session at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made a sluggish start. The veteran British driver was seventh quickest as Mercedes appeared to struggle with grip.

Gasly’s best time of 1 minute, 34.193 seconds was .364 quicker than Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and .418 better than Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fourth best and trailed Gasly by .436.

Verstappen was .549 behind Gasly with Hamilton .75 back from Gasly’s time.

The session was interrupted by a red flag when some bodywork came off Esteban Ocon’s Alpine car and spread debris on the track.

German driver Nico Hulkenberg, driving for Aston Martin as four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel recovers from the coronavirus, rolled over the debris.

A second practice session is scheduled later Friday under floodlights at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up