Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop after Hightower’s 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (18-12, 11-5 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (22-8, 14-2 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Cory Hightower scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 68-51 victory against the High Point Panthers.

The Eagles are 13-0 in home games. Winthrop is ninth in the Big South with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 1.6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 11-5 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 81-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Hightower led the Eagles with 16 points, and Lance Terry led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Terry is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

