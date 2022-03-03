Gardner-Webb hosts Campbell after Williams’ 24-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (16-12, 8-8 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-12, 11-5 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30…

Campbell Fighting Camels (16-12, 8-8 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-12, 11-5 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after D’Maurian Williams scored 24 points in Gardner-Webb’s 72-70 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Gardner-Webb scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by six points per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-8 against Big South opponents. Campbell averages 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Gardner-Webb won the last matchup 57-45 on Feb. 10. Williams scored 15 to help lead Gardner-Webb to the victory, and Jordan Whitfield scored 12 points for Campbell.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 14.4 points. Lance Terry is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Whitfield is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.